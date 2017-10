JFK Assassination Records - 2017 Additional Documents Release

The National Archives is releasing documents previously withheld in accordance with the JFK Assassination Records Collection Act. The vast majority of the Collection (88%) has been open in full and released to the public since the late 1990s. The records at issue are documents previously identified as assassination records, but withheld in full or withheld in part. Learn more

These releases include FBI, CIA, and other agency documents (both formerly withheld in part and formerly withheld in full) identified by the Assassination Records Review Board as assassination records. The releases to date are as follows:

July 24, 2017: 3,810 documents (read press release)

October 26, 2017: 2,891 documents (read press release)

Accessing the Release Files

To view or download a released file, follow the link in the “File Number” column. You can also download the full spreadsheet with metadata about all the documents. The files are sorted by NARA Release Date, with the most recent files appearing first. The previous withholding status (i.e., formerly withheld in part or formerly withheld in full) is identified in the “Formerly Withheld Status” column.

last Row Num Record Num NARA Release Date Formerly Withheld Agency Doc Date Doc Type File Num To Name From Name Title Num Pages Originator Record Series Review Date Comments Pages Released 1 178-10004-10309 10/26/2017 In Part KISS/SCOW 06/05/1975

[PDF] NOTES JUNE 1975 SCOWCROFT, BRENT P/K 5 JUNE 75 3 WH SCOWCROFT MEMCONS, HANDWRITTEN Aug/18/2017 Participants: Ford, Kissinger, Scowcroft. Handwritten notes. For typed transcript see ID# 1781000410297. 4 2 178-10004-10308 10/26/2017 In Part KISS/SCOW 04/12/1975

[PDF] NOTES APRIL 1975 SCOWCROFT, BRENT P/K 12 APR 75 2 WH SCOWCROFT MEMCONS, HANDWRITTEN Aug/18/2017 Participants: Ford, Kissinger, Scowcroft. Handwritten notes. For typed transcript see ID# 1781000410296. 3 3 178-10004-10307 10/26/2017 In Part KISS/SCOW 03/05/1975

[PDF] NOTES JANUARY 1975 SCOWCROFT, BRENT P/K 5 MAR 75 4 WH SCOWCROFT MEMCONS, HANDWRITTEN Aug/18/2017 Participants: Ford, Kissinger, Scowcroft. Handwritten notes. For typed transcript see ID# 1781000410295. 5 4 178-10004-10300 10/26/2017 In Part KISS/SCOW 06/26/1975

[PDF] MEMORANDUM JUNE 26, 1975 MEMORANDUM OF CONVERSATION 3 WH SCOWCROFT MEMCONS Mar/17/2016 Memorandum of conversation, participants: Ford, Kissinger, Scowcroft 4 5 178-10004-10296 10/26/2017 In Part KISS/SCOW 04/12/1975

[PDF] MEMORANDUM APRIL 12, 1975 MEMORANDUM OF CONVERSATION 2 WH SCOWCROFT MEMCONS Aug/18/2017 Memorandum of conversation, participants: Ford, Kissinger, Scowcroft. 3 6 178-10004-10295 10/26/2017 In Part KISS/SCOW 03/05/1975

[PDF] MEMORANDUM MARCH 5, 1975 MEMORANDUM OF CONVERSATION 4 WH SCOWCROFT MEMCONS Aug/18/2017 Memorandum of conversation, participants: Ford, Kissinger, Scowcroft. 5 7 178-10004-10264 10/26/2017 In Part MATHENY 09/06/1962

[PDF] MEMORANDUM DRAFT REPORT--APPROVAL OF QUOTATIONS (2) RECORD MINUTES OF MEETING OF SPECIAL GROUP (AUGMENTED) ON MONGOOSE, 9/6/62 5 NSC SSC SERIES Aug/18/2017 Unmarked but probably TOP SECRET. 6 8 178-10004-10259 10/26/2017 In Part MATHENY 09/14/1962

[PDF] MEMORANDUM DRAFT REPORT--APPROVAL OF QUOTATIONS (2) RECORD PARROTT, THOMAS A. MINUTES OF MEETING OF THE SPECIAL GROUP (AUGMENTED), 14 SEPT. 1962 2 NSC SSC SERIES Aug/18/2017 Unmarked but contains classified information. 3 9 178-10004-10238 10/26/2017 In Part MATHENY 11/24/1976

[PDF] LIST DOCUMENT REQUESTS--COMPUTER PRINTOUT CHURCH COMMITTEE REPORT 36 NSC SSC SERIES Aug/18/2017 Computer printout showing documents requested by the Church Committee. Annotated. Reduced. 37 10 178-10004-10091 10/26/2017 In Part WILDEROTTE 05/30/1975

[PDF] REPORT RPT. ON INVEST. OF CIA INVOLVE..FOREIGN LEAD. BELIN, DAVID SUMMARY OF FACTS, INVEST. CIA INVOLVE. IN PLANS TO ASSASS...LEADERS 83 ROCK ASSASSINATION-RELATED MATERIALS Aug/18/2017 Later draft can be found at 1781000310355. 84 11 178-10003-10318 10/26/2017 In Part DUVAL78-67 06/00/1975

[PDF] REPORT INTELLIGENCE INVESTIGATION, MISC. (2) BUCHEN, PHIL CASTRO 37 WH ACCESSION 78-67 (UNPROCESSED) Aug/18/2017 Unmarked, but TS elsewhere. Draft. Pages with revisions taped over paragraphs were copied as originally typed and with changes,for preservation purposes. 37 12 124-10001-10059 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 12/09/1963

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 100-10461-1458 SAC, DL BROWN, W. HARLAN 2 FBI DL Sep/19/2017 3 13 124-10001-10081 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 12/13/1963

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 100-10461-1437 DIRECTOR, FBI OFLAHERTY, JOHN JAMES 39 FBI DL Sep/19/2017 39 14 124-10001-10095 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 12/16/1963

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 100-10461-1423 DIRECTOR, FBI ESTEP, THOMAS B. 6 FBI DL Sep/19/2017 6 15 124-10001-10256 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 12/01/1963

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 100-10461-492 DIRECTOR, FBI TWINER, GROVER C. 10 FBI DL Sep/19/2017 10 16 124-10001-10362 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 12/06/1963

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 100-10461-901 DIRECTOR, FBI BROWN, WILLIAM S. 6 FBI DL Sep/19/2017 6 17 124-10002-10012 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 04/06/1964

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 100-10461-5056 SAC, NY DIRECTOR, FBI 1 FBI DL Aug/15/2017 2 18 124-10002-10042 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 12/20/1963

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 100-10461-1824 DIRECTOR, FBI SAC, SF 5 FBI DL Sep/19/2017 5 19 124-10002-10056 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 12/18/1963

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 100-10461-1839 DIRECTOR, FBI ESTEP, THOMAS B. 5 FBI DL Sep/19/2017 5 20 124-10002-10060 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 12/16/1963

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 100-10461-1844 DIRECTOR, FBI SAC, TP 2 FBI DL Sep/19/2017 2 21 124-10002-10282 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 06/03/1964

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 100-10461-6569, 6570 DIRECTOR, FBI SAC, MM 2 FBI DL Sep/19/2017 INC LHM 2 22 124-10002-10338 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 06/10/1964

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 100-10461-6633 DIRECTOR, FBI OCONNOR, JAMES J. 24 FBI DL Sep/19/2017 24 23 124-10003-10038 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 03/06/1964

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 100-10461-4030 DIRECTOR, FBI SAC, AQ 2 FBI DL Aug/15/2017 3 24 124-10003-10054 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 03/04/1964

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 100-10461-4012, 4013 SAC, CG MURPHY, ROBERT O. 6 FBI DL Sep/19/2017 INC LHM 6 25 124-10003-10106 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 09/30/1964

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 100-10461-8193 DIRECTOR, FBI HURLEY, JOHN D. JR. 8 FBI DL Sep/19/2017 8 26 124-10003-10318 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 09/03/1964

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 100-10461-7794 DIRECTOR, FBI CALLENDER, STEPHEN M. 32 FBI DL Aug/15/2017 32 27 124-10004-10023 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 00/00/0000

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 100-10461-SEE COMMENTS 34 DOS DL Aug/29/2017 100-10461-9199,9200,9201,9202,9203,9204,9205,9206,9207,9208,9209,9210, INC DOS MEMOS, LIST, AIRGRAMS, CIT LTR 34 28 124-10005-10047 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 07/23/1964

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 100-10461-7304, 7305 DIRECTOR, FBI SAC, NY 3 FBI DL Sep/19/2017 INC LTR, A/T 3 29 124-10006-10049 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 06/18/1964

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 100-10461-6723 SAC, DL KUYKENDALL, EDWIN D. 5 FBI DL Sep/19/2017 5 30 124-10006-10050 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 06/19/1964

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 100-10461-6724 SAC, DL KUYKENDALL, EDWIN D. 2 FBI DL Sep/19/2017 2 31 124-10012-10355 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 11/23/1963

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 62-109060-4TH NR 1275 DIRECTOR, FBI SAC, NK 1 FBI HQ Aug/23/2017 2 32 124-10018-10356 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 11/27/1963

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 62-109060-342 DIRECTOR, FBI SAC, LA 2 FBI HQ Aug/23/2017 2 33 124-10018-10365 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 11/24/1963

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 62-109060-1ST NR 471 DIRECTOR, FBI SAC, LA 1 FBI HQ Aug/23/2017 2 34 124-10018-10375 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 04/24/1964

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 105-82555-3396 DIRECTOR, FBI SAC, HN 1 FBI HQ Aug/14/2017 2 35 124-10018-10380 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 04/24/1964

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 105-82555-3386 DIRECTOR, FBI SAC, RH 1 FBI HQ Aug/14/2017 2 36 124-10018-10471 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 05/28/1964

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 105-82555-3899 DIRECTOR, FBI GEMBERLING, ROBERT P. 718 FBI HQ Aug/14/2017 REPORT, TABLE OF CONTENTS i-xi, INDEX 618-686 718 37 124-10018-10498 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 11/27/1963

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 62-109060-693 DIRECTOR, FBI SAC, RH 1 FBI HQ Aug/23/2017 2 38 124-10023-10230 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 01/30/1964

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 105-82555-2087 BELMONT, A. H. SULLIVAN, W. C. 12 FBI HQ Aug/14/2017 12 39 124-10023-10246 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 11/26/1963

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 105-82555-17TH NR 50 DIRECTOR, FBI SAC, NY 3 FBI HQ Aug/14/2017 3 40 124-10023-10269 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 05/08/1964

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 105-82555-3723 DIRECTOR, FBI OFLAHERTY, JOHN JAMES 20 FBI HQ Aug/14/2017 20 41 124-10027-10011 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 11/25/1963

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 62-109060-6TH NR 570, 7TH NR 570 DIRECTOR, FBI SAC, NK 5 FBI HQ Aug/23/2017 INC LHM 5 42 124-10027-10033 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 11/30/1963

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 62-109060-1407 DIRECTOR, FBI SAC, CG 3 FBI HQ Aug/23/2017 3 43 124-10027-10072 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 12/13/1963

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 62-109060-1ST NR 1854 DIRECTOR, FBI SAC, CI 3 FBI HQ Aug/23/2017 3 44 124-10027-10161 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 01/15/1964

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 62-109060-1ST NR 2248 DIRECTOR, FBI SAC, NK 2 FBI HQ Aug/23/2017 3 45 124-10027-10190 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 08/28/1964

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 62-109060-3745 DIRECTOR, FBI GEMBERLING, ROBERT P. 154 FBI HQ Aug/23/2017 REPORT, TABLE OF CONTENTS i-iii, INDEX ON PAGES 132-142 154 46 124-10027-10427 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 07/16/1964

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 89-43-4700 DIRECTOR, FBI GEMBERLING, ROBERT P. 600 FBI DL Aug/14/2017 RPT, TABLE OF CONTENTS PAGES i-vi, INDEX PAGES 268 - 289 600 47 124-10035-10067 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 12/03/1963

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 105-82555-655 DIRECTOR, FBI OCONNOR, JAMES J. 31 FBI HQ Aug/14/2017 31 48 124-10035-10068 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 12/05/1963

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 105-82555-663 DIRECTOR, FBI THOMPSON, RICHARD C. 18 FBI HQ Aug/14/2017 18 49 124-10035-10074 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 12/13/1963

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 105-82555-731 DIRECTOR, FBI OFLAHERTY, JOHN JAMES 40 FBI HQ Aug/14/2017 40 50 124-10035-10075 10/26/2017 In Part FBI 12/06/1963

[PDF] PAPER, TEXTUAL DOCUMENT 105-82555-738 DIRECTOR, FBI BROWN, WILLIAM S. 6 FBI HQ Aug/14/2017 6 1

Bulk Download

To request a bulk download of the documents in a compressed format, please email bulkdownload@nara.gov with “JFK Bulk Download” in the subject lines. You will receive a response with the links to download the zip files.