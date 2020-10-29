1950 Census Records

On April 1, 2022, the 1950 Census records were released and are available free of charge.

Search the 1950 Census at 1950Census.Archives.gov

1950 Census Celebration Videos

Join a virtual celebration of the 1950 Census records release by watching remarks from the Archivist of the United States, the Director of the Census Bureau, the Secretary of Commerce, the Secretary of the Interior, and other distinguished individuals.

David S. Ferriero Archivist of the United States YouTube video Robert Santos Director, U.S. Census Bureau YouTube video

Gina M. Raimondo

U.S. Secretary of Commerce

YouTube video Deb Haaland

U.S. Secretary of the Interior

YouTube video

Soledad O'Brien

Host, Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien

National Archives Foundation Board Member

YouTube video A'Lelia Bundles

Author and Journalist

National Archives Foundation Board Member

YouTube video

Jay Bosanko

Chief Operating Officer

National Archives and Records Administration

YouTube video Pamela Wright

Chief Innovation Officer

National Archives and Records Administration

YouTube video

Claire Kluskens

Genealogy/Census Subject Matter Expert

National Archives and Records Administration

YouTube video Margo Anderson, PhD

Distinguished Professor Emerita, History & Urban Studies

University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee

YouTube video

Michael L. Knight

Web Branch Chief

Office of Innovation

National Archives and Records Administration

YouTube video

Taken every 10 years since 1790, the United States census provides a snapshot of the nation's population. Because of a 72-year restriction on access to the records, the most recent census year currently available is 1950.

On April 1, 2022, the 1950 Census was released, and users can access it for free through a dedicated website at 1950census.archives.gov. This population census is the 17th decennial census of the United States. The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has digitized and is providing free online access to the 1950 Census population schedules for U.S. states and territories, enumeration district maps, and enumeration district descriptions.

Bulk Download: In addition, researchers can download the full 1950 Census dataset through the Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Registry of Open Data.

How You Can Help

You can search the 1950 Census website by name and location. You can also search by Indian Reservation for form P8 Indian Reservation Schedules.

To develop the initial name index, we are using Amazon Web Services’ artificial intelligence / optical character recognition (AI/OCR) Textract tool to extract the handwritten names from the digitized 1950 Census population schedules.

Because the initial name index is built on optical character recognition (OCR) technology, it is not 100-percent accurate. The National Archives is asking for your help in submitting name updates to the index using a transcription tool that is available on the 1950 Census website. You can help us improve the accuracy of the name index and make the records more accessible for everyone. More information will be forthcoming.

Resources

